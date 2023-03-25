The Miami Heat (40-34) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (39-34) at FTX Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Heat earned a 127-120 win against the Knicks. In the Heat's win, Jimmy Butler led the way with a team-high 35 points (adding four rebounds and nine assists).

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Nose 4.7 3.5 0.6 Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.8 4.2 5.2 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Knee 10.0 4.9 1.6 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Seth Curry: Out (Personal Reasons), Ben Simmons: Out (Knee)

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and YES

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Nets give up (112.9).

Miami has an 18-8 record when scoring more than 112.9 points.

On offense, the Heat have picked up their output quite a bit over their last 10 games, scoring 117.5 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 109.3 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Miami makes 11.7 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) while shooting 34.1% from deep (26th in the NBA). It is making 1.5 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 13.2 per game while shooting 37.0%.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 109.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and eighth in the league defensively with 110.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -5.5 220.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.