The Brooklyn Nets (39-34) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (40-34) on March 25, 2023 at FTX Arena.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

Heat Stats Insights

  • The Heat make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
  • Miami has a 21-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Heat are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.
  • The Heat put up 109.3 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 112.9 the Nets give up.
  • When Miami totals more than 112.9 points, it is 18-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

  • The Heat are averaging 111 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 107.5 points per contest.
  • Miami gives up 109.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 109.9 in road games.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, the Heat have fared better in home games this year, making 11.8 threes per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage, compared to 11.7 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Cody Zeller Out Nose
Kyle Lowry Questionable Knee
Caleb Martin Questionable Knee
Nikola Jovic Out Back

