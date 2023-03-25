The Brooklyn Nets (39-34) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (40-34) on March 25, 2023 at FTX Arena.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Miami has a 21-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.

The Heat put up 109.3 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 112.9 the Nets give up.

When Miami totals more than 112.9 points, it is 18-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are averaging 111 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 107.5 points per contest.

Miami gives up 109.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 109.9 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Heat have fared better in home games this year, making 11.8 threes per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage, compared to 11.7 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Heat Injuries