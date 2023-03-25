Bam Adebayo and Spencer Dinwiddie are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Miami Heat (40-34) play the Brooklyn Nets (39-34) at FTX Arena.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nets

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

The Heat were victorious in their most recent game versus the Knicks, 127-120, on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler was their top scorer with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 35 4 9 4 0 2 Tyler Herro 22 3 4 0 0 4 Gabe Vincent 19 0 3 0 0 3

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo paces the Heat at 9.3 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 3.3 assists and 21.0 points.

Tyler Herro averages 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.7% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).

Max Strus averages 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 34.0% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Caleb Martin is posting 10.0 points, 1.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 27.2 6.7 5.6 1.6 0.5 0.7 Bam Adebayo 19.8 7.2 3.6 1.1 1.3 0.0 Tyler Herro 19.2 5.5 3.8 0.4 0.1 3.1 Caleb Martin 9.0 3.6 1.6 0.8 0.5 1.1 Max Strus 9.1 2.0 2.1 0.5 0.1 2.1

