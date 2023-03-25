Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates will match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 127-120 win versus the Knicks, Butler totaled 35 points, nine assists and four steals.

Below we will break down Butler's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.9 27.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 6.7 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.6 PRA 36.5 34.1 39.5 PR 31.5 29 33.9 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.7



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 13.1% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 3.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

Butler's opponents, the Nets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.1 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.4 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Nets give up 112.9 points per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Nets are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 45 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 23.3 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets have given up 12.1 makes per game, 11th in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 32 13 3 6 0 0 0 1/8/2023 34 26 8 1 1 0 2

