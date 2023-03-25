Kevin Love and the rest of the Miami Heat will be hitting the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Love, in his last time out, had six points and four assists in a 127-120 win over the Knicks.

In this piece we'll break down Love's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.3 7.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 5.6 Assists -- 1.9 1.9 PRA -- 16.9 15.4 PR 14.5 15 13.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Kevin Love Insights vs. the Nets

Love's opponents, the Nets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.1 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.4 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Nets allow 112.9 points per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 45 rebounds per contest, the Nets are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

The Nets are the third-ranked squad in the league, conceding 23.3 assists per contest.

The Nets concede 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

Kevin Love vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 13 7 8 1 1 0 0

