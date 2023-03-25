How to Watch the Panthers vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers (who won their previous game) on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.
You can see the Rangers-Panthers matchup on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/23/2023
|Rangers
|Panthers
|6-2 NYR
|1/1/2023
|Panthers
|Rangers
|5-3 NYR
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers are allowing 246 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.
- The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the league (250 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 38 goals during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|69
|35
|62
|97
|55
|33
|46.4%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|71
|36
|29
|65
|50
|31
|48.6%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|58
|18
|46
|64
|33
|50
|55.1%
|Brandon Montour
|70
|13
|48
|61
|39
|27
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|72
|27
|27
|54
|32
|32
|48.5%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers allow 2.7 goals per game (193 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers have 239 goals this season (3.3 per game), 11th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up two goals per game (20 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|72
|24
|58
|82
|96
|30
|16.7%
|Mika Zibanejad
|72
|37
|42
|79
|59
|46
|49.1%
|Adam Fox
|72
|11
|54
|65
|71
|81
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|72
|19
|36
|55
|57
|50
|56.3%
|Patrick Kane
|65
|19
|34
|53
|58
|27
|50%
