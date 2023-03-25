Coming off a loss last time out, the Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers (who won their previous game) on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

You can see the Rangers-Panthers matchup on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG

BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/23/2023 Rangers Panthers 6-2 NYR 1/1/2023 Panthers Rangers 5-3 NYR

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are allowing 246 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.

The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the league (250 total, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 38 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 69 35 62 97 55 33 46.4% Carter Verhaeghe 71 36 29 65 50 31 48.6% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 58 18 46 64 33 50 55.1% Brandon Montour 70 13 48 61 39 27 - Sam Reinhart 72 27 27 54 32 32 48.5%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers allow 2.7 goals per game (193 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.

The Rangers have 239 goals this season (3.3 per game), 11th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up two goals per game (20 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

Rangers Key Players