Coming off a loss last time out, the Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers (who won their previous game) on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

You can see the Rangers-Panthers matchup on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/23/2023 Rangers Panthers 6-2 NYR
1/1/2023 Panthers Rangers 5-3 NYR

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Panthers are allowing 246 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.
  • The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the league (250 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In their last 10 games, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 38 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 69 35 62 97 55 33 46.4%
Carter Verhaeghe 71 36 29 65 50 31 48.6%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 58 18 46 64 33 50 55.1%
Brandon Montour 70 13 48 61 39 27 -
Sam Reinhart 72 27 27 54 32 32 48.5%

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers allow 2.7 goals per game (193 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Rangers have 239 goals this season (3.3 per game), 11th in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up two goals per game (20 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 72 24 58 82 96 30 16.7%
Mika Zibanejad 72 37 42 79 59 46 49.1%
Adam Fox 72 11 54 65 71 81 -
Vincent Trocheck 72 19 36 55 57 50 56.3%
Patrick Kane 65 19 34 53 58 27 50%

