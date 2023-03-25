The Florida Panthers (36-29-7) and New York Rangers (42-20-10) meet at BB&T Center on Saturday, March 25 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG. The Panthers lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 in their most recent outing, while the Rangers are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Over the past 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 6-3-1. They have scored 38 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 31. They have gone on the power play 33 times during that span, and have capitalized with 10 goals (30.3% of opportunities).

Panthers vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Panthers 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-125)

Panthers (-125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.3)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (36-29-7 overall) have a 5-7-12 record in contests that have needed overtime.

In the 20 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-4-6 record (good for 26 points).

In the seven games this season the Panthers scored only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Florida has finished 1-11-1 in the 13 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering three points).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 51 games (34-11-6, 74 points).

In the 28 games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it went 14-10-4 to record 32 points.

In the 48 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 25-21-2 (52 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 21 games. The Panthers finished 10-8-3 in those matchups (23 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 4th 3.47 Goals Scored 3.32 12th 23rd 3.42 Goals Allowed 2.68 4th 1st 37.1 Shots 31.5 16th 21st 31.7 Shots Allowed 29.4 6th 10th 22.6% Power Play % 22.7% 9th 26th 74.6% Penalty Kill % 80.2% 13th

Panthers vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

