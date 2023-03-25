The Florida Panthers (36-29-7) and New York Rangers (42-20-10) square off at BB&T Center on Saturday, March 25 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG. The Panthers lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 in their last game, while the Rangers are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Panthers vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-125) Rangers (+105) 6.5

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 54 times this season, and have finished 29-25 in those games.

Florida has gone 24-22 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (52.2% win percentage).

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

Florida and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 43 of 72 games this season.

Panthers vs. Rangers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 250 (4th) Goals 239 (11th) 246 (23rd) Goals Allowed 193 (4th) 55 (7th) Power Play Goals 50 (13th) 65 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (10th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Six of Florida's last 10 contests went over.

The average amount of goals in the Panthers' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Panthers create the fourth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 250 this season.

The Panthers are ranked 23rd in total goals against, giving up 3.4 goals per game (246 total) in league play.

They're ranked 17th in the league with a +4 goal differential .

