Panthers vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (36-29-7) and New York Rangers (42-20-10) square off at BB&T Center on Saturday, March 25 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG. The Panthers lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 in their last game, while the Rangers are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Panthers vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-125)
|Rangers (+105)
|6.5
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 54 times this season, and have finished 29-25 in those games.
- Florida has gone 24-22 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (52.2% win percentage).
- The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.
- Florida and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 43 of 72 games this season.
Panthers vs. Rangers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|250 (4th)
|Goals
|239 (11th)
|246 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|193 (4th)
|55 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (13th)
|65 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (10th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Six of Florida's last 10 contests went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Panthers' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Panthers create the fourth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 250 this season.
- The Panthers are ranked 23rd in total goals against, giving up 3.4 goals per game (246 total) in league play.
- They're ranked 17th in the league with a +4 goal differential .
