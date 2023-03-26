Entering play in round four at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship, Sam Stevens leads with a score of -14. Tune in to see as the action unfolds from Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Sign up for fuboTV and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Par/Distance: Par 72/7,670 yards

Par 72/7,670 yards TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on fuboTV!

Corales Puntacana Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Sam Stevens 1st -14 69-65-68 Nicolai Hojgaard 1st -14 71-65-66 Tyler Duncan 3rd -13 71-65-67 Matt Wallace 3rd -13 67-66-70 Thomas Detry 3rd -13 70-68-65

Want to place a bet on the Corales Puntacana Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Corales Puntacana Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 12:40 PM ET Thomas Detry (-13/3rd), Wyndham Clark (-13/3rd) 12:30 PM ET Tyler Duncan (-13/3rd), Matt Wallace (-13/3rd) 12:20 PM ET Martin Trainer (-12/7th), Austin Eckroat (-12/7th) 12:10 PM ET Brice Garnett (-10/10th), Ricky Barnes (-12/7th) 8:40 AM ET Cody Gribble (-3/45th), Kyle Westmoreland (-3/45th) 11:45 AM ET Scott Harrington (-8/14th), Ben Martin (-9/11th) 11:25 AM ET Brent Grant (-8/14th), Akshay Bhatia (-8/14th) 11:35 AM ET Harry Hall (-8/14th), Henrik Norlander (-8/14th) 7:55 AM ET Jason Dufner (-2/52nd), Andrew Novak (-2/52nd) 7:45 AM ET Trevor Werbylo (-2/52nd), Ben Crane (-2/52nd)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.