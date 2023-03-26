Miami (FL) vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) and the Miami Hurricanes (22-12) facing off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-62 win for heavily favored LSU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 26.
The Hurricanes' last game on Friday ended in a 70-65 win against Villanova.
Miami (FL) vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Miami (FL) vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 75, Miami (FL) 62
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- The Hurricanes' best win this season came against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 2). The Hurricanes brought home the 70-68 win on the road on March 20.
- The Hurricanes have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 21st-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.
- Miami (FL) has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the country.
- The Lady Tigers have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (seven).
Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-68 on the road over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 20
- 77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8
- 70-65 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 24
- 62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5
- 86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 28) on February 9
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes put up 70.4 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per outing (171st in college basketball). They have a +222 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Miami (FL) has scored 67.3 points per game in ACC play, and 70.4 overall.
- The Hurricanes are scoring more points at home (74.8 per game) than away (65.9).
- At home, Miami (FL) allows 60.6 points per game. Away, it gives up 68.3.
- Over their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 63.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 70.4.
