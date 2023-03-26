The No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) and No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (22-12) will face off for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Miami (FL) vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes score 13.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Lady Tigers give up (57.2).

Miami (FL) has put together a 17-8 record in games it scores more than 57.2 points.

LSU has a 23-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.4 points.

The 82.7 points per game the Lady Tigers put up are 18.8 more points than the Hurricanes allow (63.9).

LSU is 26-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 82.7 points, it is 18-9.

The Lady Tigers shoot 46.5% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Hurricanes allow defensively.

The Hurricanes shoot 41.6% from the field, 6% higher than the Lady Tigers allow.

Miami (FL) Schedule