The No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) and No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (22-12) will face off for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Miami (FL) vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes score 13.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Lady Tigers give up (57.2).
  • Miami (FL) has put together a 17-8 record in games it scores more than 57.2 points.
  • LSU has a 23-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.4 points.
  • The 82.7 points per game the Lady Tigers put up are 18.8 more points than the Hurricanes allow (63.9).
  • LSU is 26-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
  • When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 82.7 points, it is 18-9.
  • The Lady Tigers shoot 46.5% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Hurricanes allow defensively.
  • The Hurricanes shoot 41.6% from the field, 6% higher than the Lady Tigers allow.

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/18/2023 Oklahoma State W 62-61 Assembly Hall
3/20/2023 @ Indiana W 70-68 Assembly Hall
3/24/2023 Villanova W 70-65 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/26/2023 LSU - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

