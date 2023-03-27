How to Watch the Panthers vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers will travel to face the Ottawa Senators on Monday, March 27, with the Panthers having lost three straight games.
Turn on ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL to see the match unfold as the Panthers and Senators take the ice.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Panthers vs. Senators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/29/2022
|Panthers
|Senators
|5-3 FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers rank 23rd in goals against, giving up 250 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.
- The Panthers score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (253 total, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Panthers are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|70
|35
|62
|97
|55
|33
|46.4%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|59
|20
|46
|66
|33
|51
|55.3%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|72
|36
|30
|66
|50
|32
|48.6%
|Brandon Montour
|71
|13
|48
|61
|43
|30
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|73
|27
|27
|54
|32
|33
|48.6%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators' total of 237 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 21st in the league.
- The Senators have 229 goals this season (3.1 per game), 20th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Senators have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Senators have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 32 goals during that time.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|69
|35
|46
|81
|54
|54
|40.6%
|Brady Tkachuk
|73
|33
|42
|75
|46
|29
|47.6%
|Claude Giroux
|73
|28
|41
|69
|31
|46
|58.5%
|Alex DeBrincat
|73
|23
|36
|59
|36
|44
|56.3%
|Drake Batherson
|73
|21
|36
|57
|36
|35
|34.3%
