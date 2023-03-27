The Florida Panthers will travel to face the Ottawa Senators on Monday, March 27, with the Panthers having lost three straight games.

Turn on ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL to see the match unfold as the Panthers and Senators take the ice.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Panthers vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/29/2022 Panthers Senators 5-3 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers rank 23rd in goals against, giving up 250 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

The Panthers score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (253 total, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Panthers are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 70 35 62 97 55 33 46.4% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 59 20 46 66 33 51 55.3% Carter Verhaeghe 72 36 30 66 50 32 48.6% Brandon Montour 71 13 48 61 43 30 - Sam Reinhart 73 27 27 54 32 33 48.6%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators' total of 237 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 21st in the league.

The Senators have 229 goals this season (3.1 per game), 20th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Senators have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Senators have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 32 goals during that time.

Senators Key Players