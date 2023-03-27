The Florida Panthers will travel to face the Ottawa Senators on Monday, March 27, with the Panthers having lost three straight games.

Turn on ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL to see the match unfold as the Panthers and Senators take the ice.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Panthers vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
10/29/2022 Panthers Senators 5-3 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers rank 23rd in goals against, giving up 250 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Panthers score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (253 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Panthers are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 70 35 62 97 55 33 46.4%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 59 20 46 66 33 51 55.3%
Carter Verhaeghe 72 36 30 66 50 32 48.6%
Brandon Montour 71 13 48 61 43 30 -
Sam Reinhart 73 27 27 54 32 33 48.6%

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators' total of 237 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 21st in the league.
  • The Senators have 229 goals this season (3.1 per game), 20th in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Senators have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Senators have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 32 goals during that time.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tim Stützle 69 35 46 81 54 54 40.6%
Brady Tkachuk 73 33 42 75 46 29 47.6%
Claude Giroux 73 28 41 69 31 46 58.5%
Alex DeBrincat 73 23 36 59 36 44 56.3%
Drake Batherson 73 21 36 57 36 35 34.3%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.