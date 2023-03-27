The Florida Panthers (36-30-7, on a three-game losing streak) visit the Ottawa Senators (35-33-5) at Canadian Tire Centre. The contest on Monday, March 27 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL.

In the past 10 games for the Panthers (6-3-1), their offense has scored 40 goals while their defense has allowed 33 goals. They have recorded 35 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 10 goals (28.6%).

Before this matchup, here's who we project to take home the victory in Monday's hockey contest.

Panthers vs. Senators Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Senators 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (+130)

Senators (+130) Total Pick: Under (7)

Under (7) Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-0.7)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (36-30-7 overall) have a 5-7-12 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the 21 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-5-6 record (good for 26 points).

In the seven games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Florida has scored two goals in 13 games this season (1-11-1 record, three points).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 52 games (34-12-6, 74 points).

In the 28 games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it went 14-10-4 to register 32 points.

In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 25-21-2 (52 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 22 games. The Panthers finished 10-9-3 in those contests (23 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 6th 3.47 Goals Scored 3.14 20th 23rd 3.42 Goals Allowed 3.25 19th 1st 37 Shots 33.2 6th 22nd 31.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 23rd 9th 22.4% Power Play % 23.9% 7th 27th 74.9% Penalty Kill % 82.1% 8th

Panthers vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL

ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

