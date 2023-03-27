Panthers vs. Senators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 27
The Florida Panthers (36-30-7, on a three-game losing streak) visit the Ottawa Senators (35-33-5) at Canadian Tire Centre. The contest on Monday, March 27 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL.
In the past 10 games for the Panthers (6-3-1), their offense has scored 40 goals while their defense has allowed 33 goals. They have recorded 35 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 10 goals (28.6%).
Before this matchup, here's who we project to take home the victory in Monday's hockey contest.
Panthers vs. Senators Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Senators 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Senators (+130)
- Total Pick: Under (7)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-0.7)
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers (36-30-7 overall) have a 5-7-12 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- In the 21 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-5-6 record (good for 26 points).
- In the seven games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).
- Florida has scored two goals in 13 games this season (1-11-1 record, three points).
- The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 52 games (34-12-6, 74 points).
- In the 28 games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it went 14-10-4 to register 32 points.
- In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 25-21-2 (52 points).
- The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 22 games. The Panthers finished 10-9-3 in those contests (23 points).
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|6th
|3.47
|Goals Scored
|3.14
|20th
|23rd
|3.42
|Goals Allowed
|3.25
|19th
|1st
|37
|Shots
|33.2
|6th
|22nd
|31.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|23rd
|9th
|22.4%
|Power Play %
|23.9%
|7th
|27th
|74.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.1%
|8th
Panthers vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
