The Florida Panthers (36-30-7) visit the Ottawa Senators (35-33-5) at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, March 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL. The Panthers have lost three straight games.

Panthers vs. Senators Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL

ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-135) Senators (+115) 7

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 55 times this season, and have finished 29-26 in those games.

Florida is 22-20 (winning 52.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Florida and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in 44 of 73 games this season.

Panthers vs. Senators Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 253 (5th) Goals 229 (20th) 250 (23rd) Goals Allowed 237 (21st) 55 (8th) Power Play Goals 65 (2nd) 65 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 47 (17th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Panthers with DraftKings.

Panthers Advanced Stats

Six of Florida's last 10 contests went over.

The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (7).

In their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 1.5 higher than their season-long average.

The Panthers offense's 253 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fifth in the NHL this year.

The Panthers rank 23rd in total goals against, conceding 3.4 goals per game (250 total) in league action.

The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at +3.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.