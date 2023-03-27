Panthers vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (36-30-7) visit the Ottawa Senators (35-33-5) at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, March 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL. The Panthers have lost three straight games.
Panthers vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-135)
|Senators (+115)
|7
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 55 times this season, and have finished 29-26 in those games.
- Florida is 22-20 (winning 52.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
- Florida and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in 44 of 73 games this season.
Panthers vs. Senators Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|253 (5th)
|Goals
|229 (20th)
|250 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|237 (21st)
|55 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|65 (2nd)
|65 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|47 (17th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Six of Florida's last 10 contests went over.
- The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (7).
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 1.5 higher than their season-long average.
- The Panthers offense's 253 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fifth in the NHL this year.
- The Panthers rank 23rd in total goals against, conceding 3.4 goals per game (250 total) in league action.
- The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at +3.
