Monday's contest at Climate Pledge Arena has the Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) at 9:00 PM (on March 27). Our computer prediction projects a 71-67 win for Virginia Tech, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Their last time out, the Hokies won on Saturday 73-64 over Tennessee.

Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Ohio State 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on February 16, the Hokies registered their signature win of the season, a 61-45 home victory.

The Hokies have 14 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 17) on January 12

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes beat the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in a 79-75 win on March 4, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Buckeyes have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (11).

Ohio State has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4

73-61 over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on March 25

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 17) on November 30

71-69 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies average 72.1 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 56.6 per outing (22nd in college basketball). They have a +525 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game.

In conference action, Virginia Tech puts up fewer points per game (68.9) than its season average (72.1).

The Hokies average 75.5 points per game at home, compared to 67.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Virginia Tech is surrendering 53.2 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 61.9.

In their last 10 games, the Hokies have been putting up 66.6 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Ohio State Performance Insights