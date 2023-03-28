Gabe Vincent's Miami Heat take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 129-100 loss to the Nets (his previous action) Vincent put up five points.

In this article we will look at Vincent's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.4 8.8 Rebounds -- 2.1 1.3 Assists -- 2.4 2.0 PRA -- 13.9 12.1 PR -- 11.5 10.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Gabe Vincent's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 8.0% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.4 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 11.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Vincent's Heat average 99.3 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Raptors are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Raptors concede 111.9 points per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Raptors are ninth in the league, conceding 42.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Raptors are 25th in the league, conceding 26.2 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors have given up 12.2 makes per contest, 12th in the NBA.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 32 16 2 5 3 0 0 10/24/2022 26 3 1 4 0 1 1 10/22/2022 24 9 7 4 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vincent or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.