The Toronto Raptors (37-38) square off against the Miami Heat (40-35) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT and TSN.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Raptors vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and TSN

TNT and TSN Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Heat vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (scoring 113 points per game to rank 21st in the league while giving up 111.9 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +81 scoring differential overall.

The Heat put up 109.1 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.9 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -58 scoring differential.

These two teams score 222.1 points per game combined, 2.1 more than this game's over/under.

These two teams surrender 221.8 points per game combined, 1.8 more points than the total for this matchup.

Toronto is 37-37-1 ATS this season.

Miami has covered 27 times in 75 chances against the spread this season.

Heat and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +9000 +3500 -1098 Raptors +25000 +8000 +105

