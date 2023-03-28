Heat vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (37-38) face the Miami Heat (40-35) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TSN. The matchup has a point total of 219.5.
Heat vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TNT and TSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-2.5
|219.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 219.5 points in 34 of 75 games this season.
- The average total for Miami's games this season is 219.1 points, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Miami has gone 27-48-0 ATS this year.
- The Heat have come away with five wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Miami has won five of its 14 games, or 35.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Heat vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|48
|64%
|113
|222.1
|111.9
|221.8
|224.0
|Heat
|34
|45.3%
|109.1
|222.1
|109.9
|221.8
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Seven of the Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.308, 12-27-0 record) than on the road (.417, 15-21-0).
- The Heat's 109.1 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 111.9 the Raptors give up.
- Miami is 14-16 against the spread and 22-8 overall when it scores more than 111.9 points.
Heat vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|39-36
|21-20
|41-34
|Heat
|27-48
|8-8
|36-39
Heat vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Raptors
|Heat
|113
|109.1
|21
|30
|30-18
|14-16
|30-18
|22-8
|111.9
|109.9
|5
|2
|25-5
|21-26
|25-5
|32-15
