The Toronto Raptors (37-38) face the Miami Heat (40-35) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TSN. The matchup has a point total of 219.5.

Heat vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: TNT and TSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -2.5 219.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 219.5 points in 34 of 75 games this season.
  • The average total for Miami's games this season is 219.1 points, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Miami has gone 27-48-0 ATS this year.
  • The Heat have come away with five wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Miami has won five of its 14 games, or 35.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Heat Total Facts
Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 48 64% 113 222.1 111.9 221.8 224.0
Heat 34 45.3% 109.1 222.1 109.9 221.8 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • Seven of the Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.308, 12-27-0 record) than on the road (.417, 15-21-0).
  • The Heat's 109.1 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 111.9 the Raptors give up.
  • Miami is 14-16 against the spread and 22-8 overall when it scores more than 111.9 points.

Heat vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Raptors 39-36 21-20 41-34
Heat 27-48 8-8 36-39

Heat vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Raptors Heat
113
Points Scored (PG)
 109.1
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
30-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 14-16
30-18
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
111.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.9
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
25-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 21-26
25-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-15

