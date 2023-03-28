The Toronto Raptors (37-38) face the Miami Heat (40-35) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TSN. The matchup has a point total of 219.5.

Heat vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TNT and TSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -2.5 219.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 219.5 points in 34 of 75 games this season.

The average total for Miami's games this season is 219.1 points, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Miami has gone 27-48-0 ATS this year.

The Heat have come away with five wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won five of its 14 games, or 35.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Heat Total Facts Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 48 64% 113 222.1 111.9 221.8 224.0 Heat 34 45.3% 109.1 222.1 109.9 221.8 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Seven of the Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.308, 12-27-0 record) than on the road (.417, 15-21-0).

The Heat's 109.1 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 111.9 the Raptors give up.

Miami is 14-16 against the spread and 22-8 overall when it scores more than 111.9 points.

Heat vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 39-36 21-20 41-34 Heat 27-48 8-8 36-39

Heat vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Heat 113 Points Scored (PG) 109.1 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 30-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-16 30-18 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 111.9 Points Allowed (PG) 109.9 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 25-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-26 25-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-15

