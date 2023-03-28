The Miami Heat (40-35) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (37-38) at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat enter this matchup following a 129-100 loss to the Nets on Saturday. Tyler Herro scored a team-leading 23 points for the Heat in the loss.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jimmy Butler SF Out Neck 22.8 6.0 5.1 Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.6 4.2 5.1 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Will Barton: Questionable (Ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot), Gary Trent Jr.: Questionable (Elbow), Dalano Banton: Out (Thumb), Joe Wieskamp: Questionable (Hamstring)

Heat vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TNT and TSN

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.1 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 111.9 the Raptors allow.

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 111.9 points.

The Heat are posting 115.8 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 6.7 more than their average for the season (109.1).

Miami makes 11.7 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). It is making 1.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.3 per game at 37.1%.

The Heat's 109.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Heat vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -5.5 219

