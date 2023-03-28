How to Watch the Heat vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat (40-35) battle the Toronto Raptors (37-38) at Scotiabank Arena on March 28, 2023.
Heat vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TNT, TSN
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points less than the 49.2% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.
- Miami has compiled a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 49.2% from the field.
- The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 18th.
- The Heat's 109.1 points per game are only 2.8 fewer points than the 111.9 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 111.9 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average more points per game at home (110.7) than away (107.5), and allow the same amount at home as on the road (109.9).
- Miami allows 109.9 points per game at home, and the same number on the road.
- The Heat collect 0.2 more assists per game at home (23.7) than on the road (23.5).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Neck
|Kyle Lowry
|Questionable
|Knee
|Nikola Jovic
|Out
|Back
