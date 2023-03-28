The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 129-100 loss versus the Nets, Butler tallied 18 points and five assists.

With prop bets available for Butler, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.8 27.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 5.7 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.4 PRA 34.5 33.9 38.6 PR 29.5 28.8 33.2 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.7



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Raptors

Butler is responsible for attempting 13.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.0 per game.

He's taken 1.6 threes per game, or 3.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.3.

Allowing 111.9 points per contest, the Raptors are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 42.3 rebounds per contest, the Raptors are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Raptors allow 26.2 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors have allowed 12.2 makes per contest, 12th in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 38 13 1 5 0 0 1 10/24/2022 34 26 8 4 2 0 0 10/22/2022 35 24 4 5 1 0 0

