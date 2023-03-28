Heat vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (37-38) take the court against the Miami Heat (40-35) as 3.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TSN.
Heat vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and TSN
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Heat vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 113 - Heat 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Raptors (- 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (220)
- The Raptors (37-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 49.3% of the time, 13.3% more often than the Heat (27-44-4) this year.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-6 against the spread compared to the 14-18-1 ATS record Toronto racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Toronto does it more often (53.3% of the time) than Miami (46.7%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 6-14, while the Raptors are 27-18 as moneyline favorites.
Heat Performance Insights
- On offense Miami is the worst team in the NBA (109.1 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.9 points conceded per game).
- With 23.6 assists per game, the Heat are 24th in the league.
- In 2022-23 the Heat are 18th in the league in 3-point makes (11.7 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.1%).
- In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 40.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of Miami's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.9% have been 2-pointers.
