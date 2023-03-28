Tyler Herro and his Miami Heat teammates will take on the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 25, Herro put up 23 points and two steals in a 129-100 loss against the Nets.

In this article, we break down Herro's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.3 19.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.6 5.1 Assists 3.5 4.3 3.6 PRA 27.5 30.2 28.2 PR 23.5 25.9 24.6 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.1



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 15.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.7 per contest.

Herro is averaging 8.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Herro's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.3.

The Raptors are the fifth-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 111.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Raptors have given up 42.3 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Raptors are 25th in the NBA, giving up 26.2 per contest.

The Raptors concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

Tyler Herro vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/24/2022 40 22 15 4 2 0 1 10/22/2022 22 14 8 6 1 0 0

