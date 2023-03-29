The New York Knicks (43-33) go head to head with the Miami Heat (40-36) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and BSSUN.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSUN

MSG and BSSUN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (scoring 115.6 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 112.8 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA) and have a +212 scoring differential overall.

The Heat put up 108.9 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.9 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -72 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 224.5 points per game, 1.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 222.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

Miami has won 27 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 49 times.

Heat and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +9000 +4000 -751 Knicks +8000 +3000 -10000

