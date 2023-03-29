Heat vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 29
The New York Knicks (43-33) go head to head with the Miami Heat (40-36) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and BSSUN.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSUN
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-5)
|223
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-5.5)
|222.5
|-200
|+165
|PointsBet
|Knicks (-5)
|223
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Knicks (-3.5)
|-
|-170
|+145
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (scoring 115.6 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 112.8 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA) and have a +212 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat put up 108.9 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.9 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -72 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 224.5 points per game, 1.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 222.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.
- Miami has won 27 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 49 times.
Heat and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Heat
|+9000
|+4000
|-751
|Knicks
|+8000
|+3000
|-10000
