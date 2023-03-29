Heat vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks (43-33) take on the Miami Heat (40-36) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSUN. The over/under is set at 223.5 in the matchup.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-4.5
|223.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 223.5 points in 27 of 76 games this season.
- Miami has a 218.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 4.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Miami is 27-49-0 against the spread this season.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win five times (25%) in those contests.
- This season, Miami has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|43
|56.6%
|115.6
|224.5
|112.8
|222.7
|224.8
|Heat
|27
|35.5%
|108.9
|224.5
|109.9
|222.7
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Heat have hit the over six times.
- Miami has performed better against the spread on the road (15-22-0) than at home (12-27-0) this season.
- The Heat put up just 3.9 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Knicks give up to opponents (112.8).
- Miami has put together a 12-14 ATS record and an 18-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|42-34
|9-10
|40-36
|Heat
|27-49
|7-7
|36-40
Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Knicks
|Heat
|115.6
|108.9
|12
|30
|31-19
|12-14
|32-18
|18-8
|112.8
|109.9
|13
|2
|27-1
|23-33
|27-1
|35-21
