The New York Knicks (43-33) take on the Miami Heat (40-36) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSUN. The over/under is set at 223.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -4.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 223.5 points in 27 of 76 games this season.

Miami has a 218.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 4.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Miami is 27-49-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win five times (25%) in those contests.

This season, Miami has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Heat Total Facts Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 43 56.6% 115.6 224.5 112.8 222.7 224.8 Heat 27 35.5% 108.9 224.5 109.9 222.7 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Heat have hit the over six times.

Miami has performed better against the spread on the road (15-22-0) than at home (12-27-0) this season.

The Heat put up just 3.9 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Knicks give up to opponents (112.8).

Miami has put together a 12-14 ATS record and an 18-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 42-34 9-10 40-36 Heat 27-49 7-7 36-40

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Knicks Heat 115.6 Points Scored (PG) 108.9 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 12-14 32-18 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 18-8 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 109.9 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-33 27-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.