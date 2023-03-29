The New York Knicks (43-33) square off against the Miami Heat (40-36) on March 29, 2023.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: Bally Sports

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 45.9% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Miami is 22-12 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Heat put up an average of 108.9 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 112.8 the Knicks allow.

When it scores more than 112.8 points, Miami is 18-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat score 110.7 points per game, 3.6 more than on the road (107.1). On defense they give up 109.9 points per game at home, 0.1 more than on the road (109.8).

Miami gives up 109.9 points per game at home, and 109.8 away.

The Heat collect 0.3 more assists per game at home (23.7) than on the road (23.4).

