The Florida Panthers (36-31-7) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs (44-20-9) on the road on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSFL.

Over the last 10 games, the Panthers are 5-4-1 while totaling 38 goals against 36 goals given up. On 34 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored nine goals (26.5%).

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we think will come out on top in Wednesday's action on the ice.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-145)

Maple Leafs (-145) Total Pick: Under (7)

Under (7) Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.8)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a record of 36-31-7 this season and are 5-7-12 in overtime games.

In the 21 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 26 points.

This season the Panthers scored only one goal in seven games and they've earned two points (1-6-0) in those contests.

Florida has earned three points (1-12-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Panthers have scored at least three goals 52 times, earning 74 points from those matchups (34-12-6).

This season, Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 28 games and registered 32 points with a record of 14-10-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 25-22-2 (52 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 22 times this season, and earned 23 points in those games.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 7th 3.42 Goals Scored 3.45 5th 9th 2.75 Goals Allowed 3.45 24th 14th 31.8 Shots 37 1st 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 31.8 21st 2nd 25.7% Power Play % 22.1% 11th 13th 80.4% Penalty Kill % 74.1% 28th

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSFL

TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSFL

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

