How to Watch the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, March 29, with the Panthers having lost four straight games.
The Panthers' matchup with the Maple Leafs can be seen on ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSFL, so tune in to take in the action.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/23/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|6-2 TOR
|1/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|5-4 (F/OT) TOR
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 255 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 23rd in the league.
- The Panthers' 255 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|71
|35
|62
|97
|56
|33
|46.4%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|60
|20
|46
|66
|33
|53
|55%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|73
|36
|30
|66
|50
|32
|48.6%
|Brandon Montour
|72
|13
|48
|61
|44
|30
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|74
|27
|28
|55
|32
|33
|49%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 201 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Maple Leafs' 250 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|73
|28
|66
|94
|85
|97
|0%
|William Nylander
|73
|36
|45
|81
|33
|61
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|66
|36
|41
|77
|49
|60
|52.7%
|John Tavares
|72
|32
|43
|75
|52
|42
|57.9%
|Michael Bunting
|73
|21
|25
|46
|37
|44
|33.3%
