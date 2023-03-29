The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, March 29, with the Panthers having lost four straight games.

The Panthers' matchup with the Maple Leafs can be seen on ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSFL, so tune in to take in the action.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSFL

ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/23/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR 1/17/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 (F/OT) TOR

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 255 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 23rd in the league.

The Panthers' 255 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 71 35 62 97 56 33 46.4% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 60 20 46 66 33 53 55% Carter Verhaeghe 73 36 30 66 50 32 48.6% Brandon Montour 72 13 48 61 44 30 - Sam Reinhart 74 27 28 55 32 33 49%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 201 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.

The Maple Leafs' 250 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players