Panthers vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (36-31-7) will aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs (44-20-9) on the road on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSFL.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSFL
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-145)
|Panthers (+125)
|7
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been an underdog in 15 games this season, and won six (40.0%).
- Florida has a record of 2-6 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Panthers.
- Florida has played 45 games this season that finished with over 7 goals.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|250 (10th)
|Goals
|255 (4th)
|201 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|255 (23rd)
|56 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|55 (10th)
|43 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|68 (31st)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has gone over the total in six of its last 10 outings.
- The Panthers have averaged a total of 6.7 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 less than this matchup's total of 7.
- Over their last 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.2 goals, 1.1 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Panthers have scored the fourth-most goals (255 goals, 3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- The Panthers have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 255 total, which ranks 23rd among NHL teams.
- Their 0 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.
