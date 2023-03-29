The Florida Panthers (36-31-7) will aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs (44-20-9) on the road on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSFL

ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSFL Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-145) Panthers (+125) 7

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in 15 games this season, and won six (40.0%).

Florida has a record of 2-6 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Florida has played 45 games this season that finished with over 7 goals.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 250 (10th) Goals 255 (4th) 201 (6th) Goals Allowed 255 (23rd) 56 (7th) Power Play Goals 55 (10th) 43 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 68 (31st)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Panthers with DraftKings.

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has gone over the total in six of its last 10 outings.

The Panthers have averaged a total of 6.7 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 less than this matchup's total of 7.

Over their last 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.2 goals, 1.1 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Panthers have scored the fourth-most goals (255 goals, 3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The Panthers have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 255 total, which ranks 23rd among NHL teams.

Their 0 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.