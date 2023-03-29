Tyler Herro and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Herro, in his last game (March 28 loss against the Raptors) posted 33 points and six assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Herro's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.5 21.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 5.0 Assists 3.5 4.3 3.9 PRA 28.5 30.3 30.4 PR 24.5 26 26.5 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.4



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 16.1% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 21.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.1 per game.

The Heat rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.8 points per game, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 42.3 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the ninth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are ranked 12th in the league, conceding 24.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 24th in the NBA, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Tyler Herro vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 32 22 3 4 4 0 0 3/3/2023 39 29 8 6 5 0 1 2/2/2023 40 25 5 8 4 1 1

