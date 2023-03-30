Thursday's contest features the New York Mets (0-0) and the Miami Marlins (0-0) squaring off at LoanDepot park (on March 30) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Mets.

The Mets will call on Max Scherzer versus the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara.

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins came away with 33 wins in the 97 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, Miami won 25 of 81 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Last season Miami scored the third-fewest runs in baseball (586 total, 3.6 per game).

The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule