Marlins Injury List Today - April 7
The injured list for the Miami Marlins (3-5) currently includes seven players. The Marlins' next matchup is against the New York Mets (4-4) at Citi Field on Saturday, April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
Marlins Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Joey Wendle
|10 Day Injury List
|Oblique
|.000 / .111 / .000, 0 HR, 0 RBI
|Johnny Cueto
|15 Day Injury List
|Biceps
|0-1, 36.00 ERA, 0.0 K/9
|Steven Okert
|15 Day Injury List
|Adductor
|-
|Nic Enright
|60 Day Injury List
|Illness
|-
|Anthony Bender
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Max Meyer
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Tommy Nance
|15 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
Marlins Next Game
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM
- Location: Queens, New York
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Mets
|-140
|+120
|NYM -1.5
|8
Marlins vs. Mets Player Performance - April 7
The Marlins are back in action after a 9-3 loss to the Mets on Friday..
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Edward Cabrera
|SP
|2 2/3 IP, 2 R, 0 H, 4 K, 7 BB
|Garrett Cooper
|1B
|2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI
|Luis Arraez
|2B
|1-for-3, BB, 2B
|Jorge Soler
|LF
|0-for-3, BB
|Jean Segura
|3B
|2-for-4
|Avisaíl García
|RF
|0-for-4
