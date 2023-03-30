The injured list for the Miami Marlins (3-5) currently includes seven players. The Marlins' next matchup is against the New York Mets (4-4) at Citi Field on Saturday, April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

Marlins Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Joey Wendle 10 Day Injury List Oblique .000 / .111 / .000, 0 HR, 0 RBI Johnny Cueto 15 Day Injury List Biceps 0-1, 36.00 ERA, 0.0 K/9 Steven Okert 15 Day Injury List Adductor - Nic Enright 60 Day Injury List Illness - Anthony Bender 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Max Meyer 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Tommy Nance 15 Day Injury List Shoulder -

Marlins Next Game

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM

4:10 PM Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Mets -140 +120 NYM -1.5 8

Marlins vs. Mets Player Performance - April 7

The Marlins are back in action after a 9-3 loss to the Mets on Friday..

Name Position Game Stats Edward Cabrera SP 2 2/3 IP, 2 R, 0 H, 4 K, 7 BB Garrett Cooper 1B 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI Luis Arraez 2B 1-for-3, BB, 2B Jorge Soler LF 0-for-3, BB Jean Segura 3B 2-for-4 Avisaíl García RF 0-for-4

