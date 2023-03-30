Max Scherzer and Sandy Alcantara are the scheduled starters when the New York Mets and Miami Marlins play on Opening Day at LoanDepot park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins hit 144 homers last season, which ranked 24th in the league.

The Marlins were 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .363 last season.

Miami ranked 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

Miami scored 586 runs (just 3.6 per game) last season, which ranked 28th in MLB.

The Marlins were among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .294.

Miami had a 9.0 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

The Marlins had the 13th-ranked ERA (3.86) in the majors last season.

Miami pitchers had a 1.270 WHIP last season, 15th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Alcantara will make his first start of the season for the Marlins.

The last time the 27-year-old pitched was on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers. The righty threw eight innings as the starter in that matchup.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Mets - Home Sandy Alcantara Max Scherzer 3/31/2023 Mets - Home Jesús Luzardo David Peterson 4/1/2023 Mets - Home Edward Cabrera Justin Verlander 4/2/2023 Mets - Home - Kodai Senga 4/3/2023 Twins - Home - Tyler Mahle 4/4/2023 Twins - Home - Kenta Maeda

