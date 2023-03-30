Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will play Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Opening Day. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM on Thursday, March 30 ET at LoanDepot park.

The Mets are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Marlins (+105). The matchup's over/under is listed at 7 runs.

Marlins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Marlins versus Mets game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Marlins (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Marlins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jean Segura hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets were favorites in 126 games last season and won 82 (65.1%) of those contests.

Last season, the Mets won 71 of their 111 games, or 64%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by New York, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Mets averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing on the road last season (90 total in road contests).

New York averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .424 away from home.

The Marlins came away with 33 wins in the 97 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Marlins won 25 of 81 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

Miami averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (71 total at home).

The Marlins had a .377 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.