The Florida Panthers (off a victory in their last game) and the Montreal Canadiens (off a defeat) will clash on Thursday at Bell Centre in Montréal.

ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL will air this Panthers versus Canadiens matchup.

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Panthers vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/16/2023 Panthers Canadiens 9-5 FLA 1/19/2023 Canadiens Panthers 6-2 FLA 12/29/2022 Panthers Canadiens 7-2 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers rank 23rd in goals against, conceding 257 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (258 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 39 goals over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 72 35 62 97 58 34 46.4% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 61 20 47 67 34 55 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 74 36 30 66 50 32 47.4% Brandon Montour 73 14 49 63 45 30 - Sam Reinhart 75 28 29 57 32 33 48.8%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens allow 3.6 goals per game (274 in total), 29th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have 212 goals this season (2.8 per game), 25th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up four goals per game (40 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 37 goals over that time.

Canadiens Key Players