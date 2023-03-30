The Florida Panthers (37-31-7) and Montreal Canadiens (30-39-6) square off at Bell Centre on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL. The Panthers knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime in their last outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Panthers' offense has scored 39 goals in their last 10 outings, while giving up 37 goals. A total of 36 power-play opportunities during that time have netted 10 power-play goals (27.8%). They are 5-4-1 in those games.

Panthers vs. Canadiens Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Panthers 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-195)

Panthers (-195) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.3)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 37-31-7 record overall, with a 6-7-13 record in contests that have required overtime.

Florida is 11-5-6 (28 points) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Panthers recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Florida has scored exactly two goals in 14 games this season (1-12-1 record, three points).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals 53 times, and are 35-12-6 in those games (to record 76 points).

In the 29 games when Florida has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 15-10-4 to record 34 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Florida is 25-22-2 (52 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 23 times, and went 11-9-3 (25 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 6th 3.44 Goals Scored 2.83 26th 23rd 3.43 Goals Allowed 3.65 26th 1st 36.9 Shots 27.6 30th 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 11th 22.1% Power Play % 17.1% 28th 27th 74.5% Penalty Kill % 73% 30th

Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

