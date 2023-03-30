The Florida Panthers (37-31-7) and Montreal Canadiens (30-39-6) meet at Bell Centre on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL. The Panthers took down the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL

ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-225) Canadiens (+190) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 51.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (29-27).

Florida is 8-5 (winning 61.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Florida's 75 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 45 times.

Panthers vs. Canadiens Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 258 (4th) Goals 212 (25th) 257 (23rd) Goals Allowed 274 (29th) 56 (7th) Power Play Goals 37 (26th) 68 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 67 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Panthers with DraftKings.

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Florida hit the over six times.

The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 1.4 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Panthers' 258 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

The Panthers are ranked 23rd in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 257 total goals (3.4 per game).

Their goal differential (+1) ranks them 18th in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.