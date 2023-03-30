Panthers vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (37-31-7) and Montreal Canadiens (30-39-6) meet at Bell Centre on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL. The Panthers took down the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-225)
|Canadiens (+190)
|6.5
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 51.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (29-27).
- Florida is 8-5 (winning 61.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 69.2%.
- Florida's 75 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 45 times.
Panthers vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|258 (4th)
|Goals
|212 (25th)
|257 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|274 (29th)
|56 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (26th)
|68 (31st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|67 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Florida hit the over six times.
- The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 1.4 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Panthers' 258 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- The Panthers are ranked 23rd in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 257 total goals (3.4 per game).
- Their goal differential (+1) ranks them 18th in the NHL.
