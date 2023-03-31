On Friday, Bryan De La Cruz (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate (2022)

  • De La Cruz hit .252 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 50.4% of his 115 games last season, De La Cruz had a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 11.3% of his games last season (115 in all), going deep in 3.7% of his trips to home plate.
  • De La Cruz picked up an RBI in 22.6% of his games last year (26 of 115), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He came around to score 34 times in 115 games (29.6%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (3.5%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
51 GP 50
.268 AVG .236
.309 OBP .278
.482 SLG .382
19 XBH 14
8 HR 5
23 RBI 20
41/9 K/BB 49/10
1 SB 3
Home Away
57 GP 58
31 (54.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (46.6%)
9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.5%)
17 (29.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%)
8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%)
14 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (20.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to pace the league.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
  • Peterson will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • The 27-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen and threw one inning when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
  • Over his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.334 WHIP, putting together a 7-5 record.
