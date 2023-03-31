Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Bryan De La Cruz (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate (2022)
- De La Cruz hit .252 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 50.4% of his 115 games last season, De La Cruz had a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 11.3% of his games last season (115 in all), going deep in 3.7% of his trips to home plate.
- De La Cruz picked up an RBI in 22.6% of his games last year (26 of 115), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He came around to score 34 times in 115 games (29.6%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (3.5%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|50
|.268
|AVG
|.236
|.309
|OBP
|.278
|.482
|SLG
|.382
|19
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|41/9
|K/BB
|49/10
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|31 (54.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (46.6%)
|9 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.5%)
|17 (29.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (29.3%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.6%)
|14 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (20.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to pace the league.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
- Peterson will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 27-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen and threw one inning when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
- Over his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.334 WHIP, putting together a 7-5 record.
