On Friday, Bryan De La Cruz (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate (2022)

De La Cruz hit .252 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

In 50.4% of his 115 games last season, De La Cruz had a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 11.3% of his games last season (115 in all), going deep in 3.7% of his trips to home plate.

De La Cruz picked up an RBI in 22.6% of his games last year (26 of 115), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He came around to score 34 times in 115 games (29.6%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (3.5%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 51 GP 50 .268 AVG .236 .309 OBP .278 .482 SLG .382 19 XBH 14 8 HR 5 23 RBI 20 41/9 K/BB 49/10 1 SB 3 Home Away 57 GP 58 31 (54.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (46.6%) 9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.5%) 17 (29.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%) 8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%) 14 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (20.7%)

