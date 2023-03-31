On Friday, Garrett Cooper (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Mets.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate (2022)

  • Cooper hit .261 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
  • Cooper got a hit in 61.3% of his 119 games last year, with at least two hits in 22.7% of them.
  • He hit a home run in nine games a year ago (out of 119 opportunities, 7.6%), going deep in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cooper drove in a run in 30.3% of his 119 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 32 of his 119 games a year ago (26.9%), with more than one run scored five times (4.2%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
63 GP 55
.236 AVG .289
.301 OBP .377
.391 SLG .443
23 XBH 21
5 HR 4
27 RBI 23
72/17 K/BB 47/23
0 SB 0
Home Away
63 GP 56
35 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (67.9%)
13 (20.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.0%)
18 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (25.0%)
5 (7.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%)
21 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (26.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in the league.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Peterson will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • The 27-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen and threw one inning in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
  • Over his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.334 WHIP, putting together a 7-5 record.
