On Friday, Garrett Cooper (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate (2022)

Cooper hit .261 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Cooper got a hit in 61.3% of his 119 games last year, with at least two hits in 22.7% of them.

He hit a home run in nine games a year ago (out of 119 opportunities, 7.6%), going deep in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper drove in a run in 30.3% of his 119 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored a run in 32 of his 119 games a year ago (26.9%), with more than one run scored five times (4.2%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 55 .236 AVG .289 .301 OBP .377 .391 SLG .443 23 XBH 21 5 HR 4 27 RBI 23 72/17 K/BB 47/23 0 SB 0 Home Away 63 GP 56 35 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (67.9%) 13 (20.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.0%) 18 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (25.0%) 5 (7.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%) 21 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (26.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)