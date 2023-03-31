Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate (2022)
- Chisholm hit .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 56.7% of his games last season (34 of 60), Chisholm had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (28.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
- Including the 60 games he played in last season, he went yard in 12 of them (20.0%), going deep in 5.8% of his trips to home plate.
- Chisholm picked up an RBI in 20 of 60 games last season (33.3%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (23.3%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
- He came around to score in 48.3% of his games last season (29 of 60), with two or more runs on nine occasions (15.0%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.286
|AVG
|.222
|.353
|OBP
|.298
|.562
|SLG
|.509
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|32/10
|K/BB
|34/11
|5
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|19 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (50.0%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (23.3%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (36.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to lead the league.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Peterson makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 27-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen and threw one inning when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he finished with a 7-5 record, a 3.83 ERA and a 1.334 WHIP over his 28 games.
