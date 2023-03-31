After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate (2022)

  • Chisholm hit .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 56.7% of his games last season (34 of 60), Chisholm had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (28.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • Including the 60 games he played in last season, he went yard in 12 of them (20.0%), going deep in 5.8% of his trips to home plate.
  • Chisholm picked up an RBI in 20 of 60 games last season (33.3%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (23.3%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
  • He came around to score in 48.3% of his games last season (29 of 60), with two or more runs on nine occasions (15.0%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
29 GP 29
.286 AVG .222
.353 OBP .298
.562 SLG .509
15 XBH 13
5 HR 9
23 RBI 22
32/10 K/BB 34/11
5 SB 7
Home Away
30 GP 30
19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (50.0%)
10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (23.3%)
16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%)
9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to lead the league.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Peterson makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • The 27-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen and threw one inning when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
  • Last season he finished with a 7-5 record, a 3.83 ERA and a 1.334 WHIP over his 28 games.
