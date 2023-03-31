After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate (2022)

Chisholm hit .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

In 56.7% of his games last season (34 of 60), Chisholm had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (28.3%) he recorded two or more hits.

Including the 60 games he played in last season, he went yard in 12 of them (20.0%), going deep in 5.8% of his trips to home plate.

Chisholm picked up an RBI in 20 of 60 games last season (33.3%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (23.3%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.

He came around to score in 48.3% of his games last season (29 of 60), with two or more runs on nine occasions (15.0%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 29 GP 29 .286 AVG .222 .353 OBP .298 .562 SLG .509 15 XBH 13 5 HR 9 23 RBI 22 32/10 K/BB 34/11 5 SB 7 Home Away 30 GP 30 19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (50.0%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (23.3%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

