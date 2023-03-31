On Friday, Jean Segura (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)

  • Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 67.8% of his games last year (78 of 115), Segura had a base hit, and in 25 of those games (21.7%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • In 10 of 115 games last year, he homered (8.7%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Segura picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his 115 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 5.2% of those contests (six). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 42 of 115 games last year (36.5%), including seven multi-run games (6.1%).

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 46
.282 AVG .272
.351 OBP .323
.398 SLG .376
9 XBH 10
6 HR 4
15 RBI 18
28/15 K/BB 30/11
5 SB 8
Home Away
60 GP 55
43 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (63.6%)
11 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.5%)
23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (34.5%)
6 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%)
17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (27.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff was No. 1 in the league last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in baseball).
  • Peterson will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • The 27-year-old lefty pitched in relief and threw one inning when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
  • Over his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.334 WHIP, putting together a 7-5 record.
