Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jean Segura (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)
- Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- In 67.8% of his games last year (78 of 115), Segura had a base hit, and in 25 of those games (21.7%) he recorded two or more hits.
- In 10 of 115 games last year, he homered (8.7%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Segura picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his 115 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 5.2% of those contests (six). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run in 42 of 115 games last year (36.5%), including seven multi-run games (6.1%).
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|46
|.282
|AVG
|.272
|.351
|OBP
|.323
|.398
|SLG
|.376
|9
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|18
|28/15
|K/BB
|30/11
|5
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|43 (71.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (63.6%)
|11 (18.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.5%)
|23 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (34.5%)
|6 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.3%)
|17 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (27.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff was No. 1 in the league last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in baseball).
- Peterson will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 27-year-old lefty pitched in relief and threw one inning when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
- Over his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.334 WHIP, putting together a 7-5 record.
