On Friday, Jean Segura (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)

Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

In 67.8% of his games last year (78 of 115), Segura had a base hit, and in 25 of those games (21.7%) he recorded two or more hits.

In 10 of 115 games last year, he homered (8.7%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Segura picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his 115 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 5.2% of those contests (six). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run in 42 of 115 games last year (36.5%), including seven multi-run games (6.1%).

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 46 .282 AVG .272 .351 OBP .323 .398 SLG .376 9 XBH 10 6 HR 4 15 RBI 18 28/15 K/BB 30/11 5 SB 8 Home Away 60 GP 55 43 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (63.6%) 11 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.5%) 23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (34.5%) 6 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%) 17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (27.3%)

