Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to David Peterson) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jon Berti At The Plate (2022)
- Berti hit .237 with 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 42 walks.
- Berti got a hit in 55.9% of his 102 games last season, with multiple hits in 24.5% of those games.
- He homered in three of 102 games in 2022 (2.9%), including 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Berti drove in a run in 19 games last year out of 102 (18.6%), including multiple RBIs in 8.8% of those games (nine times).
- He touched home plate in 38.2% of his games last year (39 of 102), with more than one run on seven occasions (6.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.266
|AVG
|.207
|.332
|OBP
|.312
|.413
|SLG
|.253
|17
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|9
|42/17
|K/BB
|47/25
|19
|SB
|22
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|32 (60.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (51.0%)
|16 (30.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (18.4%)
|19 (35.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (40.8%)
|3 (5.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (24.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (12.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to pace MLB.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Peterson will start for the Mets, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 27-year-old left-hander, came out of the bullpen and went one inning against the San Diego Padres.
- Over his 28 appearances last season he put together a 7-5 record, had a 3.83 ERA, and a 1.334 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.