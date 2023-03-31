After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to David Peterson) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jon Berti At The Plate (2022)

  • Berti hit .237 with 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 42 walks.
  • Berti got a hit in 55.9% of his 102 games last season, with multiple hits in 24.5% of those games.
  • He homered in three of 102 games in 2022 (2.9%), including 1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Berti drove in a run in 19 games last year out of 102 (18.6%), including multiple RBIs in 8.8% of those games (nine times).
  • He touched home plate in 38.2% of his games last year (39 of 102), with more than one run on seven occasions (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 48
.266 AVG .207
.332 OBP .312
.413 SLG .253
17 XBH 7
4 HR 0
19 RBI 9
42/17 K/BB 47/25
19 SB 22
Home Away
53 GP 49
32 (60.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (51.0%)
16 (30.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.4%)
19 (35.8%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (40.8%)
3 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
13 (24.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (12.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to pace MLB.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Peterson will start for the Mets, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 27-year-old left-hander, came out of the bullpen and went one inning against the San Diego Padres.
  • Over his 28 appearances last season he put together a 7-5 record, had a 3.83 ERA, and a 1.334 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.