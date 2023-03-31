After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to David Peterson) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jon Berti At The Plate (2022)

Berti hit .237 with 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 42 walks.

Berti got a hit in 55.9% of his 102 games last season, with multiple hits in 24.5% of those games.

He homered in three of 102 games in 2022 (2.9%), including 1% of his trips to the dish.

Berti drove in a run in 19 games last year out of 102 (18.6%), including multiple RBIs in 8.8% of those games (nine times).

He touched home plate in 38.2% of his games last year (39 of 102), with more than one run on seven occasions (6.9%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 48 .266 AVG .207 .332 OBP .312 .413 SLG .253 17 XBH 7 4 HR 0 19 RBI 9 42/17 K/BB 47/25 19 SB 22 Home Away 53 GP 49 32 (60.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (51.0%) 16 (30.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.4%) 19 (35.8%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (40.8%) 3 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (24.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (12.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)