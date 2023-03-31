After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jorge Soler At The Plate (2022)

Soler hit .207 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Soler picked up at least one hit 41 times last year in 73 games played (56.2%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (17.8%).

He hit a home run in 16.4% of his games last season (73 in all), going deep in 4.2% of his trips to home plate.

Soler picked up an RBI in 21 of 73 games last season (28.8%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.7%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 29 of 73 games last year (39.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 34 GP 37 .216 AVG .200 .298 OBP .297 .448 SLG .359 13 XBH 13 8 HR 5 18 RBI 16 38/13 K/BB 52/19 0 SB 0 Home Away 34 GP 39 21 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (51.3%) 6 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.9%) 14 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (38.5%) 8 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.3%) 12 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (23.1%)

