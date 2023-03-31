Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jorge Soler At The Plate (2022)
- Soler hit .207 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Soler picked up at least one hit 41 times last year in 73 games played (56.2%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (17.8%).
- He hit a home run in 16.4% of his games last season (73 in all), going deep in 4.2% of his trips to home plate.
- Soler picked up an RBI in 21 of 73 games last season (28.8%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.7%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 29 of 73 games last year (39.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.216
|AVG
|.200
|.298
|OBP
|.297
|.448
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|16
|38/13
|K/BB
|52/19
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|21 (61.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (51.3%)
|6 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (17.9%)
|14 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (38.5%)
|8 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (10.3%)
|12 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (23.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to pace MLB.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allowed 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Peterson makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 27-year-old lefty threw in relief and went one inning against the San Diego Padres.
- In his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.334 WHIP, compiling a 7-5 record.
