After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jorge Soler At The Plate (2022)

  • Soler hit .207 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Soler picked up at least one hit 41 times last year in 73 games played (56.2%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (17.8%).
  • He hit a home run in 16.4% of his games last season (73 in all), going deep in 4.2% of his trips to home plate.
  • Soler picked up an RBI in 21 of 73 games last season (28.8%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.7%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 29 of 73 games last year (39.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
34 GP 37
.216 AVG .200
.298 OBP .297
.448 SLG .359
13 XBH 13
8 HR 5
18 RBI 16
38/13 K/BB 52/19
0 SB 0
Home Away
34 GP 39
21 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (51.3%)
6 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.9%)
14 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (38.5%)
8 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.3%)
12 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (23.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to pace MLB.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets allowed 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Peterson makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 27-year-old lefty threw in relief and went one inning against the San Diego Padres.
  • In his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.334 WHIP, compiling a 7-5 record.
