Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Arraez -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on March 31 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Arraez At The Plate (2022)
- Arraez had 173 hits and a .377 OBP while slugging .420.
- Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 11th and he was 73rd in slugging.
- In 72.2% of his games last season (104 of 144), Arraez got a base hit, and in 49 of those games (34.0%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He hit a home run in 5.6% of his games last year (eight of 144), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.6% of his games a season ago (34 of 144), Arraez plated a run. In 10 of those games (6.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
- He came around to score 70 times in 144 games (48.6%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (10.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|72
|.327
|AVG
|.305
|.378
|OBP
|.375
|.460
|SLG
|.379
|23
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|1
|29
|RBI
|20
|22/23
|K/BB
|21/29
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|73
|54 (76.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (68.5%)
|27 (38.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|22 (30.1%)
|38 (53.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (43.8%)
|7 (9.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.4%)
|20 (28.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (19.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff led the league last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Peterson starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- The 27-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and threw one inning in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he finished with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.334 WHIP over his 28 games, putting together a 7-5 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.