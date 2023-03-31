Luis Arraez -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on March 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Arraez At The Plate (2022)

Arraez had 173 hits and a .377 OBP while slugging .420.

Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 11th and he was 73rd in slugging.

In 72.2% of his games last season (104 of 144), Arraez got a base hit, and in 49 of those games (34.0%) he recorded more than one hit.

He hit a home run in 5.6% of his games last year (eight of 144), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.6% of his games a season ago (34 of 144), Arraez plated a run. In 10 of those games (6.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.

He came around to score 70 times in 144 games (48.6%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (10.4%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 72 .327 AVG .305 .378 OBP .375 .460 SLG .379 23 XBH 17 7 HR 1 29 RBI 20 22/23 K/BB 21/29 2 SB 2 Home Away 71 GP 73 54 (76.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (68.5%) 27 (38.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (30.1%) 38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (43.8%) 7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%) 20 (28.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (19.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)