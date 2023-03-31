Luis Arraez -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on March 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Arraez At The Plate (2022)

  • Arraez had 173 hits and a .377 OBP while slugging .420.
  • Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 11th and he was 73rd in slugging.
  • In 72.2% of his games last season (104 of 144), Arraez got a base hit, and in 49 of those games (34.0%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He hit a home run in 5.6% of his games last year (eight of 144), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23.6% of his games a season ago (34 of 144), Arraez plated a run. In 10 of those games (6.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • He came around to score 70 times in 144 games (48.6%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (10.4%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 72
.327 AVG .305
.378 OBP .375
.460 SLG .379
23 XBH 17
7 HR 1
29 RBI 20
22/23 K/BB 21/29
2 SB 2
Home Away
71 GP 73
54 (76.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (68.5%)
27 (38.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (30.1%)
38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (43.8%)
7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%)
20 (28.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (19.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff led the league last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Peterson starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
  • The 27-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and threw one inning in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.334 WHIP over his 28 games, putting together a 7-5 record.
