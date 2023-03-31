Friday's contest at LoanDepot park has the New York Mets (0-0) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (0-0) at 6:40 PM (on March 31). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Mets, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Mets will look to David Peterson versus the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo.

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mets 5, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins won in 33, or 34%, of the 97 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, Miami came away with a win 30 times in 94 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Last season Miami scored the third-fewest runs in baseball (586 total, 3.6 per game).

The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Schedule