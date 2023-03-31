The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will play on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Pete Alonso and Yuli Gurriel among those expected to produce at the plate.

Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins hit 144 homers last season, which ranked 24th in the league.

The Marlins ranked 28th in the majors with a .363 team slugging percentage.

Miami had a team batting average of just .230 last season, which ranked 26th among MLB teams.

Miami scored 586 runs (just 3.6 per game) last season, which ranked 28th in MLB.

The Marlins were among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .294.

Miami had a 9.0 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

The Marlins had the 13th-ranked ERA (3.86) in the majors last season.

Miami pitchers had a 1.270 WHIP last season, 15th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo gets the nod for the Marlins and will make his first start of the season.

The 25-year-old lefty last pitched Monday, Oct. 3 against the Atlanta Braves, tossing six scoreless innings as the starter.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Mets L 5-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Max Scherzer 3/31/2023 Mets - Home Jesús Luzardo David Peterson 4/1/2023 Mets - Home Edward Cabrera Justin Verlander 4/2/2023 Mets - Home Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/3/2023 Twins - Home Johnny Cueto Tyler Mahle 4/4/2023 Twins - Home - Kenta Maeda 4/5/2023 Twins - Home - -

