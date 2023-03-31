The New York Mets (1-0) will look to Pete Alonso for a spark when they visit Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (0-1) in an early-season contest at LoanDepot park on Friday, March 31. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Marlins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: David Peterson - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Marlins versus Mets game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Marlins (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Marlins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Garrett Cooper get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Mets won 82 out of the 126 games, or 65.1%, in which they were favored.

Last season, the Mets won 81 of their 123 games, or 65.9%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Mets hit 90 home runs on the road last season (1.1 per game).

New York averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .424 away from home.

The Marlins were underdogs in 97 games last season and came away with the win 33 times (34%) in those contests.

Last season, the Marlins came away with a win 30 times in 94 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Miami hit 71 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Marlins had a .377 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Marlins vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 0.5 (-286) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+210) Jean Segura 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Avisaíl García 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Marlins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.