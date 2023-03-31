Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Fortes is back in the lineup for the Miami Marlins and will face David Peterson and the New York Mets March 31 at 6:40 PM ET.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Fortes At The Plate (2022)
- Fortes hit .230 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Fortes picked up at least one hit 34 times last season in 72 games played (47.2%), including multiple hits on 14 occasions (19.4%).
- In eight of 72 games last year, he homered (11.1%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 20.8% of his 72 games a year ago, Fortes drove in a run (15 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (8.3%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 31 of 72 games last year (43.1%), including scoring more than once in 11.1% of his games (eight times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.286
|AVG
|.171
|.333
|OBP
|.275
|.518
|SLG
|.257
|12
|XBH
|4
|7
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|7
|19/7
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|20 (54.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (40.0%)
|10 (27.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (11.4%)
|13 (35.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (51.4%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.7%)
|10 (27.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (14.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in baseball).
- Peterson gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 27-year-old lefty threw in relief and went one inning against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he finished with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.334 WHIP over his 28 games, putting together a 7-5 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.