Nick Fortes is back in the lineup for the Miami Marlins and will face David Peterson and the New York Mets March 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nick Fortes At The Plate (2022)

Fortes hit .230 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Fortes picked up at least one hit 34 times last season in 72 games played (47.2%), including multiple hits on 14 occasions (19.4%).

In eight of 72 games last year, he homered (11.1%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 20.8% of his 72 games a year ago, Fortes drove in a run (15 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (8.3%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 31 of 72 games last year (43.1%), including scoring more than once in 11.1% of his games (eight times).

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 35 GP 33 .286 AVG .171 .333 OBP .275 .518 SLG .257 12 XBH 4 7 HR 2 17 RBI 7 19/7 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 3 Home Away 37 GP 35 20 (54.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (40.0%) 10 (27.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.4%) 13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (51.4%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%) 10 (27.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (14.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)