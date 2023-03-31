Nick Fortes is back in the lineup for the Miami Marlins and will face David Peterson and the New York Mets March 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nick Fortes At The Plate (2022)

  • Fortes hit .230 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
  • Fortes picked up at least one hit 34 times last season in 72 games played (47.2%), including multiple hits on 14 occasions (19.4%).
  • In eight of 72 games last year, he homered (11.1%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 20.8% of his 72 games a year ago, Fortes drove in a run (15 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (8.3%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 31 of 72 games last year (43.1%), including scoring more than once in 11.1% of his games (eight times).

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
35 GP 33
.286 AVG .171
.333 OBP .275
.518 SLG .257
12 XBH 4
7 HR 2
17 RBI 7
19/7 K/BB 26/11
2 SB 3
Home Away
37 GP 35
20 (54.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (40.0%)
10 (27.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.4%)
13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (51.4%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%)
10 (27.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (14.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in baseball).
  • Peterson gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 27-year-old lefty threw in relief and went one inning against the San Diego Padres.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.334 WHIP over his 28 games, putting together a 7-5 record.
