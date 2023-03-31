Yuli Gurriel makes his season debut when the Miami Marlins face off against the New York Mets and David Peterson at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate (2022)

Gurriel hit .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Gurriel picked up a hit in 62.7% of his games last year (99 of 158), with at least two hits in 40 of those contests (25.3%).

Including the 158 games he played in last season, he went deep in 10 of them (6.3%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.1% of his 158 games a year ago, Gurriel picked up an RBI (46 times). He also had 10 games with multiple RBIs (6.3%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

He came around to score 46 times in 158 games (29.1%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 74 .245 AVG .240 .297 OBP .279 .335 SLG .382 19 XBH 29 2 HR 6 21 RBI 32 31/17 K/BB 42/13 4 SB 4 Home Away 77 GP 81 47 (61.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (64.2%) 20 (26.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%) 21 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (30.9%) 4 (5.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.4%) 20 (26.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)