Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yuli Gurriel makes his season debut when the Miami Marlins face off against the New York Mets and David Peterson at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate (2022)
- Gurriel hit .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
- Gurriel picked up a hit in 62.7% of his games last year (99 of 158), with at least two hits in 40 of those contests (25.3%).
- Including the 158 games he played in last season, he went deep in 10 of them (6.3%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.1% of his 158 games a year ago, Gurriel picked up an RBI (46 times). He also had 10 games with multiple RBIs (6.3%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- He came around to score 46 times in 158 games (29.1%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (5.7%).
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|.245
|AVG
|.240
|.297
|OBP
|.279
|.335
|SLG
|.382
|19
|XBH
|29
|2
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|32
|31/17
|K/BB
|42/13
|4
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|81
|47 (61.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (64.2%)
|20 (26.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (24.7%)
|21 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (30.9%)
|4 (5.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.4%)
|20 (26.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|26 (32.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff led MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Peterson will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 27-year-old lefty, came out of the bullpen and went one inning against the San Diego Padres.
- In 28 games last season he compiled a 7-5 record and had a 3.83 ERA and a 1.334 WHIP.
