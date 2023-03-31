Yuli Gurriel makes his season debut when the Miami Marlins face off against the New York Mets and David Peterson at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate (2022)

  • Gurriel hit .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
  • Gurriel picked up a hit in 62.7% of his games last year (99 of 158), with at least two hits in 40 of those contests (25.3%).
  • Including the 158 games he played in last season, he went deep in 10 of them (6.3%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.1% of his 158 games a year ago, Gurriel picked up an RBI (46 times). He also had 10 games with multiple RBIs (6.3%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He came around to score 46 times in 158 games (29.1%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (5.7%).

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 74
.245 AVG .240
.297 OBP .279
.335 SLG .382
19 XBH 29
2 HR 6
21 RBI 32
31/17 K/BB 42/13
4 SB 4
Home Away
77 GP 81
47 (61.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (64.2%)
20 (26.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%)
21 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (30.9%)
4 (5.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.4%)
20 (26.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff led MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Peterson will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 27-year-old lefty, came out of the bullpen and went one inning against the San Diego Padres.
  • In 28 games last season he compiled a 7-5 record and had a 3.83 ERA and a 1.334 WHIP.
