On Saturday, Bryan De La Cruz (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate (2022)

De La Cruz hit .252 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

De La Cruz picked up a hit in 50.4% of his games last year (58 of 115), with at least two hits in 18 of those contests (15.7%).

He homered in 11.3% of his games last season (115 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

De La Cruz picked up an RBI in 26 games last year out 115 (22.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He crossed the plate in 34 of 115 games last season (29.6%), including scoring more than once in 3.5% of his games (four times).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 51 GP 50 .268 AVG .236 .309 OBP .278 .482 SLG .382 19 XBH 14 8 HR 5 23 RBI 20 41/9 K/BB 49/10 1 SB 3 Home Away 57 GP 58 31 (54.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (46.6%) 9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.5%) 17 (29.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%) 8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%) 14 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (20.7%)

