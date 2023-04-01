Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Bryan De La Cruz (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate (2022)
- De La Cruz hit .252 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- De La Cruz picked up a hit in 50.4% of his games last year (58 of 115), with at least two hits in 18 of those contests (15.7%).
- He homered in 11.3% of his games last season (115 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- De La Cruz picked up an RBI in 26 games last year out 115 (22.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He crossed the plate in 34 of 115 games last season (29.6%), including scoring more than once in 3.5% of his games (four times).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|50
|.268
|AVG
|.236
|.309
|OBP
|.278
|.482
|SLG
|.382
|19
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|41/9
|K/BB
|49/10
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|31 (54.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (46.6%)
|9 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.5%)
|17 (29.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (29.3%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.6%)
|14 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (20.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in the league.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in baseball).
- Megill makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 27-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went two scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.
- In his 15 appearances last season he finished with a 4-2 record, had a 5.13 ERA, and a 1.246 WHIP.
