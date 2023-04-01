On Saturday, Bryan De La Cruz (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate (2022)

  • De La Cruz hit .252 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
  • De La Cruz picked up a hit in 50.4% of his games last year (58 of 115), with at least two hits in 18 of those contests (15.7%).
  • He homered in 11.3% of his games last season (115 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • De La Cruz picked up an RBI in 26 games last year out 115 (22.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He crossed the plate in 34 of 115 games last season (29.6%), including scoring more than once in 3.5% of his games (four times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
51 GP 50
.268 AVG .236
.309 OBP .278
.482 SLG .382
19 XBH 14
8 HR 5
23 RBI 20
41/9 K/BB 49/10
1 SB 3
Home Away
57 GP 58
31 (54.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (46.6%)
9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.5%)
17 (29.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%)
8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%)
14 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (20.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in the league.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in baseball).
  • Megill makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 27-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went two scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.
  • In his 15 appearances last season he finished with a 4-2 record, had a 5.13 ERA, and a 1.246 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.